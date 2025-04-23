  1. Economy
Iran, Russia pursuing coop. in oil sector: Director General

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – Director General of Office of Europe, America and the Commonwealth of Independent States at the Ministry of Oil Mostafa Barzegar has said that the oil cooperation between Iran and Russia is followed up strictly.

The gas trade and petrochemical cooperation between the two countries are being pursued in the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, he underlined.

He went on to say that the path for strategic cooperation and collaboration between the two countries in various fields has been paved more than ever and must be pursued seriously.

Cooperating in the upstream oil and gas industries, accelerating the implementation of Iran-Gazprom memorandum of understanding (MoU), making consensus on turning Iran into a gas hub, gas trade, and cooperating in the petrochemical sector are among the pillars of bilateral relations in the energy sector between Iran and Russia, Barzegar added.

MNA

