US imposes new sanctions on Russian individuals, entities

US Treasury imposed full sanctions block on Sberbank and Alfa Bank, Russia Today telegram channel reported on Wednesday afternoon.

Washington also imposed sanctions against Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin and former president Dmitry Medvedev.

President Putin's daughters, wife and daughter of FM Lavrov were also sanctioned in the new wave of American sanctions.

Earlier on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that additional US sanctions will include, among other things, a ban on investments in Russia and will be designed to weaken the key instruments of the Russian government.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said sanctions imposed by Western nations would lead to a global food crisis.

Putin's daughters are expected to be added to the EU sanctions list as reported earlier today.

Many European countires expeled Russian diplomats after over the Bucha killing accusations.

Russia has denied the alleged atrocities in Bucha in Ukraine as fabricated and scenes staged for western media by the Ukrainian military.

MNA