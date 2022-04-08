Iran, Iraq FMs stress implementation of bilateral agreements

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein held a telephone conversation on Friday morning.

The two sides exchanged congratulations on Nowruz as well as the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan while the two also discussed some topics of mutual interest, including bilateral relations, regional developments and Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1.

Presenting a report on the latest developments in Iraq, the Iraqi Foreign Minister referred to his recent visit to Moscow and his talks with the Russian Foreign Minister, and reviewed the developments in Ukraine.

While congratulating the holy month of Ramadan, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran stressed the need to focus on dialogue and a diplomatic solution to resolve the Ukraine crisis and considered addressing the origins of the current crisis as key to lasting peace and stability in the Eurasian region.

The two sides also reviewed the latest steps taken in the framework of bilateral relations and stressed the need to speed up the implementation of all previous agreements.

Amir-Abdollahian further invited Fuad Hussein to visit Iran, which was welcomed by his Iraqi counterpart.

KI/5461816