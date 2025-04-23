Iran slams fresh US sanctions

Esmaeil Baghaei, the Spokesperson of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has strongly condemned the recent U.S. sanctions targeting a number of individuals and legal entities linked to Iran's energy, oil, and gas sectors, as well as those active in the country’s peaceful nuclear program.

Baghaei described the US policy of imposing sanctions on the Iranian nation as a clear sign of Washington's hostile approach toward the Iranian people and its disregard for the rule of law and human rights.

He added that the structural dependency of US administrations on economic sanctions against developing nations, used as a tool for intimidation and political pressure, violates fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law.

The senior Iranian diplomat further said that such measures weaken the foundations of the rule of law and free trade and grossly violate the basic human rights of people under sanctions, particularly their right to development. In many cases, he asserted, these sanctions are considered crimes against humanity.

He added that the continued imposition of sanctions on various sectors of Iran’s economy and trade is an illegal and bullying act that directly contradicts US claims of seeking dialogue and negotiations. This, he emphasized, clearly shows a lack of goodwill and seriousness on the part of the United States.

Baghaei concluded by stressing that these unilateral sanctions against the Iranian people are unlawful, arbitrary, and inconsistent with the core principles of international law. As such, he said, they entail the international legal responsibility of the United States, which must be held accountable for the gross human rights violations resulting from such criminal actions.

MP/