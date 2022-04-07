Diplomatic solution with Iran ‘best outcome’: E3 troika

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday in Brussels to discuss a host of issues including Iran, Ukraine.

They agreed that a diplomatic solution entailing a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA is the best outcome, but noted that they are prepared for other scenarios if necessary.

Blinken and foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany have agreed that a diplomatic solution is the best outcome for Iran nuclear talks," the statement added.

Earlier, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said a reciprocal return to the nuclear deal is the best way to curb Iran's nuclear program.

About two weeks ago, negotiators in Vienna announced that Vienna talks on JCPOA has been halted and that negotiating delegations would return to their capitals for consultations.

On Wednesday, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's envoy to Vienna-based International Organizations said that the eighth round of Vienna talks on Iran's nuclear program has not yet been completed.

When final differences between Iran and the United States are resolved, JCPOA participants would return to Vienna to finalize the agreement, he added.

