Kiev new draft different from its proposals at Istanbul talks

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have held over half-a-dozen rounds of talks aimed at bringing the Ukrainian crisis to an end.

At negotiations held in Istanbul on 29 March, the Russian delegation reported getting a "clearly articulated position" from its Ukrainian counterparts, including Kiev's readiness for neutral, non-aligned, non-nuclear status.

The provisions in draft agreements presented to Russian negotiators by Ukraine on Wednesday differ from those outlined at the talks in Istanbul late last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said, Sputnik news agency reported.

"Yesterday the Ukrainian side presented its draft agreements to our negotiators which showed a clear departure from key provisions which were committed to at the meeting in Istanbul on 29 March.

These provisions, moreover, were fixed in the document signed by David Arakhamia, the head of the Ukrainian delegation," Lavrov said in a video address on Thursday.

The Russian foreign minister recalled that in the Istanbul text, the Ukrainian side agreed that the future security guarantees for Ukraine would not be applicable to Crimea and Sevastopol.

