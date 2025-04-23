Iraqi foreign minister welcomes Tehran-Washington talks

The Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Baghdad supports Iran-U.S. negotiations aimed at averting the threat of war in the region.

According to Al Jazeera, Fuad Hussein welcomed the indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, with the third round scheduled for next Saturday.

There is no alternative to negotiations, he added.

Earlier on April 19, Oman’s Foreign Ministry in a statement said Iran, the U.S., and Oman serving as mediator – had agreed to enter into the next phase of their discussions. These talks aim to establish a fair, enduring, and binding agreement.

“It is only through dialogue and clear communication that we will be able to achieve a mutually credible agreement and understanding for the benefit of all concerned regionally and internationally,” the statement reads.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei announced on Tuesday that following Oman’s initiative and mutual agreement between the Iranian and American delegations, the bilateral technical consultations originally planned for Wednesday had been rescheduled for next Saturday.

RHM/IRN