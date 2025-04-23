Israeli forces conduct large-scale arrest in West Bank

Sources told Al Jazeera the arrest campaign was concentrated in the town of Kobar, north of Ramallah, where at least 24 people were arrested. Approximately 16 of these were identified, including former prisoner Hanan Barghouti and other former prisoners.

The home of Nael Barghouti – the longest-serving Palestinian inmate in an Israeli prison, who was released in late February and deported to Egypt – was turned into military barracks and an interrogation center for dozens of Palestinians, they said.

Israeli forces also stormed the city of Adh Dhahiriya, south of Hebron, at dawn today, searching Palestinian homes and arresting ten Palestinians, including three members of the municipal council.

Among other locations, arrests took place in the cities of Azzun and Bethlehem, and the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus.

As of April this year, Israel incarcerates about 9,792 Palestinians, 3,498 of whom are detained without charges, the report added.

MNA