TRF claims responsibility for deadly terror attack in India

The Resistance Front (TRF), a little-known armed group that emerged in the region in 2019, claimed responsibility for the attack in which at least 26 tourists were killed and more than a dozen others were injured on Tuesday.

India’s defense minister has pledged a swift response to those who carried out and planned.

In a post on his X account, the Iranian Foreign Minister strongly condemned the terrorist attack against tourists in the Indian city and extended condolences to the Indian people and government.

MNA