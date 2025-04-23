  1. World
TRF claims responsibility for deadly terror attack in India

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – The Resistance Front (TRF), a little-known armed group that emerged in Kashmir region in 2019, has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terrorist attack in India.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a little-known armed group that emerged in the region in 2019, claimed responsibility for the attack in which at least 26 tourists were killed and more than a dozen others were injured on Tuesday.

India’s defense minister has pledged a swift response to those who carried out and planned.

In a post on his X account, the Iranian Foreign Minister strongly condemned the terrorist attack against tourists in the Indian city and extended condolences to the Indian people and government.

