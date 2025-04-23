Police detain 1,500 people in Jammu and Kashmir after attack

Security forces have released a photograph of sketches of the suspected attackers, Al Jazeera reported.

The attackers fought for 20 minutes, continuously using automatic rifles. Those involved in the attack are members of the Kashmir Resistance Front, an offshoot of the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

At least 20 tourists were killed and 10 others injured in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday. Police sources said that at least two of the injured are in critical condition.

Terrorists opened fire at tourists in Baisaran, an off-the-road meadow in Pahalgam. The injured have been rushed to hospital.

MNA