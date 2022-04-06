Iran always welcomes regional cooperation: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a phone call on Late Tuesday held talks with his Turkmen counterpart Raşit Meredow on several regional and international issues, as well as the Tehran-Ashgabat ties.

Referring to the progress made at the expert level in preparing drafts of cooperation in the Caspian Sea region, scientific fields, search and rescue operations and fighting the spreading of narcotics in the Caspian Sea region as well as deepening cooperation among regional countries, Meredov proposed that a meeting of the foreign ministers of the five Caspian Sea countries be held with the aim of expanding multilateral cooperation and paving the way for a summit of the leaders of the countries.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, pointed to the continuous development of friendly relations between Iran and Turkmenistan, emphasizing the positive view of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the expansion of the relations in all fields, especially the need to increase cooperation between the Caspian Sea littoral states.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always welcomed regional cooperation and joint working meetings to further develop relations, especially in the Caspian Sea region," the Iranian top diplomat stated.

