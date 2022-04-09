Zionists root of insecurity in region: Iran FM

"The presence of the Zionist regime in the region is a threat to all the regional countries," said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a phone call with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on Saturday.

"We want nothing but prosperity, security and progress for our neighbors, the region and the UAE, but the Zionists have been and are the root of insecurity in the region," he added.

Amir-Abdollahian also welcomed the establishment of a temporary ceasefire in Yemen and expressed hope that the complete lifting of the siege of Yemen and the establishment of political talks will take place soon.

Referring to the bilateral relations between Iran and the UAE, he said that the activation of bilateral relations committees on the issues agreed upon and the exchange of delegations will be effective in strengthening and expanding relations between the two countries. "There are no restrictions on the comprehensive development of relations."

Emirati foreign minister, for his part, expressed hope that the deep-rooted relations between the two countries would expand even more.

He also pointed to the recent developments in the region, saying, "In recent weeks, the situation in the region has improved, and President Bashar al-Assad's visit to the UAE and the imposition of a temporary ceasefire in Yemen have provided an opportunity for all parties to use it to develop relations and avoid escalating tensions."

"The UAE will not allow any act of sabotage to take place from its territory against the neighboring countries," he noted.

