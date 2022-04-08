Russia dismisses missile attack on railway as "provocation"

"Russian armed forces did not carry out any fire missions in the city of Kramatorsk on April 8," the ministry said, according to Sputnik.

According to RT, Russia’s MoD insisted that it was Ukrainian forces that fired it, and that Kiev’s claims are a “provocation and absolutely don’t correspond to reality”, pointing to a similar attack launched in Donetsk in March that killed 17.

The Russian Defense Ministry underscores that the "special military operation" in Ukraine it is targeting exclusively Ukrainian military infrastructure, while Ukrainian forces have been using civilians as shields and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.

MNA