  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Apr 8, 2022, 4:32 PM

Russia dismisses missile attack on railway as "provocation"

Russia dismisses missile attack on railway as "provocation"

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Russia’s Defence Ministry has rejected the Kiev regime’s statements claiming that a Russian rocket hit Kramatorsk Railway station as a "provocation".

"Russian armed forces did not carry out any fire missions in the city of Kramatorsk on April 8," the ministry said, according to Sputnik.

According to RT, Russia’s MoD insisted that it was Ukrainian forces that fired it, and that Kiev’s claims are a “provocation and absolutely don’t correspond to reality”, pointing to a similar attack launched in Donetsk in March that killed 17.

The Russian Defense Ministry underscores that the "special military operation" in Ukraine it is targeting exclusively Ukrainian military infrastructure, while Ukrainian forces have been using civilians as shields and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.

MNA

News Code 185459
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185459/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News