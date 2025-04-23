Charred bodies found in school as Israelis kill dozen Gazans

Medical sources said at least 24 people had been killed in Israeli air raids since dawn Wednesday, 20 of whom lost their lives in the northern part of the strip.

Mahmud Bassal, the spokesman for Gaza's civil defense agency, said 11 of the victims, which included women and children, died in an airstrike that sparked a fire at the Yafa School building in the al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City, according to Press TV.

Emergency workers recovered the body of a child who had been burned to death in the blaze.

A large number of people were also injured, the civil defense said in a post on the Telegram messaging platform.

Video footage shared on social media after the attack on the school-turned-shelter showed flames engulfing tent structures and canvas covering melting onto the remains of burning chairs and what appeared to be a bed frame.

The civil defense also issued an urgent appeal for assistance from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to help rescue people trapped under the rubble following Israel’s bombing of two homes in Gaza City.

“Trapped people are calling for help to rescue them from under the rubble of homes,” the civil defense said in a statement, adding that emergency workers were unable to reach the area because it was too dangerous, as the area is designated a “no-go” zone by Israeli forces.

The Israeli military launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing at least 1,600 Palestinians, injuring thousands more, and shattering the ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian group Hamas and the deal on the exchange of Israeli captives from Palestinian prisoners.

At least 51,305 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and another 117,096 individuals injured in the brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Hamas has emphasized that it is “approaching any proposals positively if they guarantee a permanent ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, an end to the suffering of our Palestinian people, and a serious prisoner exchange deal.”

MNA