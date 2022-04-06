Iran calls for focusing on a political solution for Ukraine

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Wednesday evening in a telephone conversation with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó.

During the phone call, the two sides discussed bilateral ties, Vienna talks and Ukraine crisis.

Iran’s top diplomat seized this opportunity to congratulate the ruling Fidesz party on its victory in Hungarian parliamentary elections and stated that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to expand relations with Hungary and implement agreements of "2nd Iran-Hungary Joint Economic Commission" in various fields.

Turning to Vienna talks, Amir-Abdollahian announced that significant progress has been made in the negotiation process due to Iran's initiatives, but there are still some important issues that remained between Iran and the United States that should be resolved.

Islamic Republic of Iran is serious to reach a good and lasting agreement if the American side is realistic, he added.

Hungarian foreign minister, for his part, emphasized that Hungarian government is committed to developing bilateral cooperation with Iran in all areas.

Regarding the Vienna talks, Péter Szijjártó expressed hope that an agreement would be reached with a constructive approach by all parties.

MA/IRN84707674