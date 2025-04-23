Iran’s envoy denies rumor about being summoned by Beirut

In an interview with Lebanon’s Al Jadeed TV, Amani denied rumors that he has been called in by the Lebanese Foreign Ministry.

“Our relations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lebanon continue normally and there has been no talk of summoning,” he said.

The ambassador said the “incorrect and deviated” reports about sour relations between Iran and Lebanon are part of a propaganda aimed at displaying the Israeli regime as a winner.

He underlined that Iran would respect any agreement among the Lebanese institutions, resistance and parties, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is bound to support the oppressed, regardless of their faith or sect.”

Rejecting the “illusion” that the resistance in Lebanon has been weakened, Amani said it has been the Zionist regime that has suffered defeats after failing to reach its objectives and has been forced to make a deal with Lebanon and Hamas.

MNA/TSN