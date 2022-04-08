Ukrainian crisis caused by imbalance in Europe security sys.

The Chinese foreign minister made the remarks in a telephone conversation with French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The main cause of the Ukraine issue is an imbalance in the European security system," Wang Yi said, as cited by the ministry. "There is a need to follow the principle of indivisible security and recreate a balanced and effective security mechanism in Europe. This is the only way to establish lasting peace and stability in Europe," the Chinese top diplomat emphasized, according to TASS.

Wang Yi also pointed out that all parties should facilitate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. "You can’t call for a ceasefire and at the same time, continue the delivery of a large amount of weapons and ammunition, escalating hostilities," he noted.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation "demilitarize" and "denazify" the country while the conflict has entered its 42nd day