Ukraine war reduces US, NATO, Europe power: military advisor

"This war has reduced the power of the United States, NATO and Europe, but Russia has also suffered, while the greatest damage to Russia has taken place in world public opinion and the power of Russian public diplomacy," Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said on Wednesday in a seminar attended by military commanders as well as university professors.

The military advisor further said that the sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West would come at a cost for both Russia and the western side themselves including the United States and Europe.

Maj. General Safavi also predicted a brighter future for Iran saying that in the year ahead, many opportunities will be available to Tehran that have to use with smart diplomacy.

"We must plan and act with a strategic and comprehensive thinking in economic, political, cultural and security dimensions to make Iran stronger by using regional and global opportunities," he concluded.

