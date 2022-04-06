China calls for full investigation into Bucha killings

"The truth and specific causes of the incident should be verified. Any accusations should be based on facts. Before the full picture is clear, all sides should exercise restraint and avoid unfounded accusations," Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson from the ministry, said at a press conference, according to CGTN TV website.

Humanitarian issues should not be politicized, Zhao added.

China attaches great importance to the humanitarian issue in Ukraine and supports all initiatives and measures conducive to alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the spokesperson told reporters.

On Tuesday, Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, also stated China's stance at a UN Security Council's briefing on Ukraine.

"Attacks against civilians are unacceptable and should not occur," he said, noting that "the reports and images of civilian deaths in Bucha are deeply disturbing," Zhang said.

Civilians should be spared of any forms of violence in armed conflicts, he stressed.

KI/PR