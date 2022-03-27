  1. Politics
Mar 27, 2022, 3:30 PM

Iran FM meets EU coordinator for Vienna talks in Tehran

TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday held a meeting with the EU coordinator of the JCPOA Commission Enrique Mora in Tehran and discussed Vienna talks with him.

Earlier on Sunday, Mora met with the Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani to discuss the latest Vienna talks developments.

Emphasizing the seriousness and determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to finalize the agreement in Vienna, Bagheri Kani said, "If the American side is realistic, an agreement can be reached."

Enrique Mora also presented a report on his latest consultations with the other JCPOA parties.

Bagheri and Mora will continue the consultations closely in the coming days.

The top Iranian diplomat said earlier on Sunday that an agreement is close while there are a few important issues left.

