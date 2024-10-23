Iran to continue assisting Hezbollah until final victory

The great nation of Islamic Iran has so far supported the oppressed nations of Gaza and Lebanon with all its might, he said, adding, “We proudly and loudly announce that we will continue to provide assistance in all possible aspects until final victory.”

Regarding his assessment of the defensive capabilities of Lebanese Hezbollah forces, he said, “Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance is equipped with the competent combatants and forces and even after martyrdom of its commanders, it [Hezbollah] managed to strengthen its management and command power as in the past and stood against the enemy with utmost strength and power."

"Hezbollah lonely fought the brutal and bloodthirsty Zionist regime in support of the oppressed people of Gaza, and it [Hezbollah], with the grace of the God Almighty and unwavering support of the Islamic Ummah in the region, will inflict heavy defeat on the enemy soon,” he added.

MNA