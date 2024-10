Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has held separate meetings in Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday.

No further details have been released about the meeting with the South African president yet.

The Iranian president is in Russia along with the leaders of many other countries to attend a BRICS Summit.

Pezeshkian has so far held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, the presidents of South Africa and Egypt as well as China.

MNA