Qatar says regional dialogue between Iran, PGCC essential

Al Thani also described the Iranian nuclear deal as very important and said that Qatar does not want to see arm races.

His remarks come as Qatar's minister of state for defense Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah had emphasized his country's desire for the success of Iran's nuclear deal, saying that Qatar demands the imminent success of the Iran nuclear deal.

"Doha wants the Iran nuclear deal to succeed soon and move to the second phase within the framework of the security that brings the countries of the region together. We have to coexist with each other," Al Attiyah said.

MP/5455203