Qatari envoy calls for increasing number of flights to Iran

Speaking in his meeting with Caretaker of Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) Hosseinpour Farzaneh in Tehran on Wednesday, the envoy emphasized on strengthening the aviation relations between the two countries.

The Iranian CAO chief emphasized the need for increasing air transport cooperation with Qatar and stated that the two countries enjoy longstanding and age-old transport cooperation which date back to many years ago, so, it is necessary to increase mutual relations in all technical, educational, repair and maintenance fields.

Considering the common approaches between Iran and Qatar on many international and regional issues, he emphasized the need to further enhance relations between the two countries in various fields of the aviation industry,

He called for updating the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) inked between the two countries in the field of air transport.

The Qatari envoy, for his part, called for promoting the aviation transportation relations and called for increasing the number of Qatari flights to Iran to 57.

MA/6266495