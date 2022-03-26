EU’s Borrell says nuclear agreement with Iran ‘very close’

Speaking at Doha summit on Saturday, EU foreign policy chief addressed issues related to Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, and Ukraine crisis.

"We are very close to reaching an agreement on nuclear talks with Iran,” Borrell emphasized, Reuters reported.

The European diplomat also said that Ukraine crisis is a threat to the whole world and that Russia should not be forced to strengthen cooperation with China.

Borrell's remarks about imminence of agreement in Vienna talks come as Enrique Mora EU's deputy foreign policy chief and coordinator of the EU delegation to Vienna talks announced his visit to Tehran.

Mora would travel to Washington after his trip to Tehran to try to finalize the talks, Wall Street Journal reporter quoted informed slources as saying.

With the coordination made in this regard, EU Coordinator to Vienna talks Enrique Mora is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Saturday and tomorrow on Sunday, he will meet with Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani.

It is more likely that Mora would meet some senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran at his request.

