Implementing BRICS decisions needs to be ensured: Pezeshkian

Speaking at the 16th BRICS Summit in the Russian city of Kazan on Wednesday, President Masoud Pezeshkian stipulated that his administration is trying to ensure that BRICS, far from being politicized, successfully carries out the task of reforming the global economic governance system.

The institutionalization of BRICS, with the participation of new members, must assume greater responsibility for financing member countries, he said, adding that each BRICS member state should consider the progress of another member as its own progress.

Implementation of BRICS decisions need to be guaranteed, so, the growth level of economic cooperation among BRICS members can be considered an indicator of BRICS success, President Pezeshkian underlined.

The launching of smart transportation systems using the Artificial Intelligence (AI) data should be taken into serious consideration in BRICS decision-making process, he pointed out.

What is happening in Palestine and Lebanon is ignoring the rights of a people who want nothing more than their ancestral homeland, he said, adding, “I call on all BRICS members to use all their capacities to stop the war in Gaza and Lebanon and reduce tension in the region.”

The 16th BRICS Summit kicked off on Tuesday in Kazan city, Russia’s Tatarstan and this is the first time that the Islamic Republic of Iran is participating in this important international summit as an official and permanent member of BRICS.

