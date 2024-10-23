Iranian doctor martyred during Israeli aggression on Lebanon

Ali Heydari ascended to martyrdom recently during Israeli airstrikes against the city of Hermel in Lebanon’s Baalbek-Hermel Province.

The victim, a member of the Islamic Republic’s medical team in the country, was martyred after the vehicle carrying him came under an Israeli drone attack.

Heydari’s body will be transferred back to the country on Thursday.

His martyrdom followed that of an Iranian woman and her husband in the Lebanese city of Jounieh, north of the capital Beirut, on October 19 during a similar Israeli drone strike.

The Israeli regime escalated its deadly attacks against Lebanon last October, when it launched a brutal war against the Gaza Strip.

At least 2,546 people, including 140 children and 270 women, have been killed and 11,862 others wounded in Lebanon as a result of the aggression so far.

The aggression has seen the regime either attacking targets across the country without prior notice or issuing such notices minutes before launching its strikes.

The targets have included medical facilities and staff.

On Monday, the regime hit two hospitals in the Lebanese capital Beirut, claiming that Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement’s tunnels run underneath the facilities.

Hezbollah has roundly refuted the claim.

Iran has vowed to sustain its support for the Lebanese people, resistance, and government, despite the ongoing Israeli atrocities.

MNA/Press TV