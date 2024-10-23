Four missiles hit US base in eastern Syria

Arab sources reported a missile attack on the US base in Syria's Koniko gas field in northeastern Syria's Deir ez-Zur province.

6 missiles were fired toward the illegal US base, the reports say.

Al Mayadeen reported that at least 4 missiles hit inside the base hosting the US forces.

Eyewitnesses reported that several explosions were heard from inside the US base following the missile attack.

Reports suggest that during this attack, the radar equipment inside the base was destroyed.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties.

In response to a missile attack on its base in eastern Syria, the US bombed seven villages east of the Euphrates in the suburbs of Deir ez-Zur.

