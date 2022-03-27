Resolving remaining issues in talks hinges on US decision

According to the official website of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ms. Sophie Wilmès have held talks on the phone over issues of mutual interest and underlined the need for the two sides to strengthen economic ties, expand trade and have close cooperation on various issues.

Amir-Abdollahain described ties with Belgium as important in terms of both bilateral relations and the presence of European and international institutions in the country. He also said the good ties between Tehran and Brussels that are based on mutual respect are positive.

The Iranian foreign minister in other comments referred to the Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 group. He noted the progress made in the negotiations and underscored that the settlement of a couple of remaining issues calls for a decision by the United States. Amir-Abdollahian said this issue is being pursued by the EU’s representative.

The Belgian foreign minister for her part spoke during the phone call about parliamentary cooperation and some agreements between Belgium and Iran. Ms. Wilmès described close bilateral cooperation between the two nations as vital for expansion of economic ties and resolution of some existing issues.

