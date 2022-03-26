EU’s Mora to visit Iran today for bilateral talks on JCPOA

In his visit, Enrique Mora will meet with Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani to discuss latest developments on Vienna talks.

This is while that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a recent interview with Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV Network said , "We have reached an agreement in Vienna talks."

What is important for Tehran is the removal of all anti-Iranian sanctions and provision of guarantees by US that it will not leave the JCPOA as it did during former US President Donald Trump.

Americans have been trying to talk directly with Tehran about the remaining issues in the talks, he added.

US President Biden’s administration must show goodwill than thinking about negotiating with Iran directly, he said, adding that proving goodwill of the United States will only be possible through lifting of one of sanctions imposed against Iran.

