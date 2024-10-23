Putin, Pezeshkian stress immediate signing of coop. doc.

Iranian and Russian presidents Masoud Pezeshkian and Vladimir Putin met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in Kazan.

In their talks, Pezeshkian and Putin said that a "comprehensive cooperation agreement" between the two countries will be signed "soon".

In the meeting, high-ranking delegations from both sides, including the foreign ministers of the two countries, were also present.

Putin, for his part reminded that his country has "actively" supported Iran's full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS. He said it is very important that a "comprehensive agreement for bilateral cooperation" be signed as soon as possible and thanked Pezeshkian for accepting a separate trip for this purpose.

The Iranian president, for his part, called the relations between the two countries "strategic", describing Russia as a "friendly" country.

Pezeshkian emphasized that whenever there is a problem in the progress of the cooperation agreement, they should come to him directly.

"BRICS members can help to disrupt the US totalitarianism," Pezeshkian said.

The two sides also emphasized that they will also focus on the issue of "West Asia and Syria" in their talks.

This item is being updated...