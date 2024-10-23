Tractor defeat Ravshan in 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two

Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh was on target twice in 26th and 32nd minutes and Tomislav Strkalj made it 3-0 in the 80th minute for Tractor.

Two minutes into injury time David Mawutor swept in a right-foot finish to earn a consolation for Ravshan but Tractor closed out the game to secure a deserved win.

The win is Tractor’s second of the campaign and moves the Tabriz-based side three points clear of second-placed Al Wakrah from Qatar while Ravshan have yet to secure their first point in the competition.

