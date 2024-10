He defeated American wrestler Beka Melelashvili in the 82kg final. Naghousi kept his cool and managed to eke out a 4-3 win.

Danial Sohrabi also defeated Swede Georgios Barbanos 9-0 in the 72kg bronze medal match and in the 97kg weight class Shayan Habibzare beat Richard Karelson from Estonia 8-5 to win Iran’s second bronze.

More than 650 wrestlers compete in the event with 240 wrestlers each in Freestyle and Greco-Roman and 184 wrestlers in Women's wrestling.

MA/TT