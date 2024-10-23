Real Sociedad fans organize a campaign to support Palestine

According to a report by the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo on Monday, a campaign is being promoted on social media platforms by a group of fans of the Spanish club, aiming for Sociedad players to show solidarity with Palestine and against the genocide committed by Israel in Gaza.

The report indicated that the campaign called for the expulsion of Israel from the European Football Association (UEFA), and witnessed the participation of many journalists and well-known figures, by continuing to publish the poster they prepared on social media networks.

The circulating poster reads: "Stop sportswashing. Let's not normalize genocide. Israel is out of UEFA. We call on players and fans to make gestures of solidarity with Palestine."

It is worth noting that the local council of the city of Donostia (or San Sebastian), to which the Spanish club belongs, had agreed last April to sever relations with Israel.

"Donostia City Council strongly rejects the actions of Israel in the Gaza Strip and throughout the Palestinian territories, which constitute a serious violation of international law," its official statement said.

MNA