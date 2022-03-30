Parties to return to Vienna once US, Iran settle disagreement

Answering a question that if the 8th round of Vienna talks is still continuing and the possibility of the delegations returning to Vienna, Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter, "Formally the eighth round of the #ViennaTalks was not completed. It still continues but was put on hold (or pause, if you wish)."

"I believe that current JCPOA participants will come back to Vienna to conclude the deal when final disagreements between the US and Iran are settled," he added.

Meanwhile the European Commission spokesperson Nabila Massrali said on Monday that talks in Vienna to revive the JCPOA was nearing completion.

Negotiations in Vienna to finalize the agreement are ongoing and have reached a critical final stage, Massrali added.

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell also recently said that Iran and world powers were very close to an agreement on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

Borrell said, "We have reached a nuclear agreement with Iran and we have agreed on 95% of the points."

Tehran insists that an agreement is within reach and the US must make its political decision to remove the illegal sanctions in practice, a legitimate demands that has not been met by Washington despite previous promises by the Biden administration to do so. The western powers have tried recently to put the blame on Russia for the delay in concluding the talks in continued violation of the accord.

MP/FNA14010109000682