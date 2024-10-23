Pres. Pezeshkian meets Emirati counterpart in Russia’s Kazan

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties and latest developments in the region and emphasized the need for stopping brutal attacks of the Zionist regime in Palestine and Lebanon.

On the sidelines of that meeting, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Iran’s top diplomat emphasized, “Naturally, we do not miss any opportunity to explain and firmly defend the positions and interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially within the context of issue of the three Iranian islands (Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa).”

The 16th BRICS Summit kicked off on Tuesday in Kazan city, Russia’s Tatarstan and this is the first time that the Islamic Republic of Iran is participating in this important international summit as an official and permanent member of BRICS.

The BRICS group is an international group led by the emerging economic powers. ‌ ‌ ‌

