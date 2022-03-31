US continues to violate nuclear deal, Resolution 2231

"This action is another sign of the US government's malice towards the Iranian people that is in continuation of the failed Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran," Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Thursday in reaction to newly imposed sanctions by Washington on several Iranian entities who allegedly are involved in developing Iran's missile program.

"It clearly proves the fact that the current US administration, contrary to its claims, uses every opportunity to make baseless accusations and put pressure on the Iranian people," he added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman further said that while the US claims it's ready to return to JCPOA it continues to blatantly violate the deal and Resolution 2231.

MP/IRN84700957