Reaching agreement in Vienna needs US political determination

Speaking at Doha Forum in Qatar on Sunday, Kharrazi stated that Iran seeks to reach an agreement in Vienna but nothing in the agreement should be contrary to the country's independence.

A nuclear deal is within reach, but finalizing it depends on the US political determination, Kharrazi said, adding that Iran needs some time to verify the lifting of sanctions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian official criticized the US for backlisting IRGC, noting, "The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is a national military force and cannot be classified as a terrorist organization."

