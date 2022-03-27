  1. Politics
Mar 27, 2022, 1:09 PM

EU coordinator set to meet with Iranian FM

EU coordinator set to meet with Iranian FM

TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – European Union’s coordinator of the Vienna talks Enrique Mora is scheduled to meet and hold talks with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Sunday.

Mora said in a tweet on Thursday that he would visit Tehran on Saturday to meet with Iran’s lead negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani to discuss the latest developments in the Vienna talks.

He is reportedly expected to visit Washington shortly after, Al Jazeera reported.

“We must conclude this negotiation. Much is at stake,” Mora tweeted prior to his trip.

The senior EU diplomat is said to meet with the Iranian foreign minister later today.

The visit comes more than two weeks after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for a pause in the talks in Vienna that began in April 2021 due to “external factors”.

Mora's visit was based on an understanding and it had already been announced that meetings between Mora and some senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran would probably take place at Mora's request.

MP/FNA14010107000265

News Code 185134
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185134/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News