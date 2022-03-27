EU coordinator set to meet with Iranian FM

Mora said in a tweet on Thursday that he would visit Tehran on Saturday to meet with Iran’s lead negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani to discuss the latest developments in the Vienna talks.

He is reportedly expected to visit Washington shortly after, Al Jazeera reported.

“We must conclude this negotiation. Much is at stake,” Mora tweeted prior to his trip.

The senior EU diplomat is said to meet with the Iranian foreign minister later today.

The visit comes more than two weeks after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for a pause in the talks in Vienna that began in April 2021 due to “external factors”.

Mora's visit was based on an understanding and it had already been announced that meetings between Mora and some senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran would probably take place at Mora's request.

