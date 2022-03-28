French FM stresses urgent need for revival of JCPOA

The French foreign minister made the comments on Sunday night in an interview with the Qatari Al Jazeera channel. The French FM said that a few simple issues are preventing a deal from being reached with Iran.

Le Drian claimed that the Europeans had maintained the nuclear deal despite the US withdrawal, adding that the new nuclear deal may not resolve all regional issues with Iran, but it will help stabilize the situation.

Speaking at Doha Forum in Qatar on Sunday, the head of Iran's Strategic Foreign Relations Council Seyed Kamal Kharrazi said that Iran seeks to reach an agreement in Vienna but nothing in the agreement should be contrary to the country's independence.

Moreover, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told visiting EU cooardinator of the Vienna talks in Tehran on Sunday that that the Islamic Republic of Iran has seriously participated in the Vienna talks and has taken the necessary initiatives to reach an agreement.

The top Iranian diplomat also pointed out that the US administration lacks political will to lift the sanctions, which benefits the Iranian people economically.

Foreign Minister of Iran further described the US lack of the political decision to remove the sanctions on Iran as the main barrier to achieving the final results in the Vienna talks, stressing that the effective lifting of sanctions is a top priority for the Iranian side in the negotiations.

