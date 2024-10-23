Putin, Pezeshkian hold talks in Russia's Kazan

The 16th BRICS summit kicked off on Wednesday in Kazan, Russia, with leaders from member countries, including President Pezeshkian, who represents the Islamic Republic in its first official participation in a BRICS summit.

Delegations from Iran, Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, the UAE, and Ethiopia began to hold formal talks in limited and expanded formats as the agenda of the summit, where Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the leaders in his opening remarks.

MNA/