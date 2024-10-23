  1. Politics
Putin, Pezeshkian hold talks in Russia's Kazan

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met and held talks with Russian President on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in the Russian city of Kazan on Wednesday.

The 16th BRICS summit kicked off on Wednesday in Kazan, Russia, with leaders from member countries, including President Pezeshkian, who represents the Islamic Republic in its first official participation in a BRICS summit.

Delegations from Iran, Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, the UAE, and Ethiopia began to hold formal talks in limited and expanded formats as the agenda of the summit, where Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the leaders in his opening remarks.

