Israeli regime seeking to turn Lebanon into another Gaza

Speaking in a meeting which was held by the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Geneva on the latest humanitarian situation in Lebanon, the envoy added, “In the current circumstances, the international community is seriously expected to do everything in its power to stop Israel's crimes in Lebanon and Gaza.”

Bahreini pointed to this issue that the criminal Zionist regime seeks to turn Lebanon into Gaza, and emphasized the need to stop Israel's attacks and crimes, and also create the necessary access to send and provide humanitarian aid to the people of region, as two important priorities of international political and humanitarian institutions.

In this meeting, Lebanon's Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Salim Baddoura strongly lashed out at the international institutions and described them [international bodies] as ineffective.

Lebanon is currently grappling with a humanitarian crisis and displacement, as well as a dire economic situation and political instability, he said and expressed concern about the loss of jobs and economic activities, especially in the agricultural sector, and its profound and long-term effects.

The representatives from international humanitarian organizations such as UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Program, United National High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF also attended the meeting.

