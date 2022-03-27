Iran reaches agreement with E3 in Vienna: Amir-Abdolahian

"As regards economic capacities and tactics, sanctions should be neutralized, we should not wait for the Vienna talks and tie the country's economy to the results of the talks. At the same time," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Sunday, according to IRIB website.

He said that the diplomatic apparatus (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) and the Establishment have determination to continue the talks in Vienna i n order to get the sanctions removed on the country.

Amir-Abdollahian also said that the Americans have asked for direct talks with Iran, while Tehran insists that the sanctions need to be removed if the Biden administration wants to show goodwill.

The top Iranian diplomat said an agreement is close while there are few important issues left, and [the EU cooardinator of the talks] Mr. Mora is scheduled to arrive in Tehran in few hours to discuss the latest developments in the talks.

He added that the US administration's refusal to take practical steps is hindering the Vienna talks.

He further said the lifting unilateral US sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities such as the IRGC is one of our main topics in the negotiations.

"As regards the Revolutionary Guards, what is important is that the position and role of the Revolutionary Guards should be considered as the matter if our security and defense."

Amir-Abdollahian added that "If the Americans adopt a realistic approach, an agreement is within reach. We have reached an agreement with three European countries on a draft text that needs to be finalized."

He also said that China and Russia want reaching agreement in Vienna.

Regarding the ties with Saudi Arabia, the foreign minister said that "If we want to enter a new phase of talks with Saudi Arabia, all aspects must be considered; But the situation in Saudi Arabia has changed with these recent executions."

Amir-Abdollahian added that Iran welcomes the restoration of relations with Saudi Arabia while Tehran expects Riyadh to play a constructive role.

He concluded that Iran wants an end to the war on Yemen, stressing that Tehran thinks the war benefits no one at all.

