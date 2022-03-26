Ukraine has become haven for foreign terrorists, mercenaries

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the most important goals of the first phase of its special military operations in Ukraine have been achieved.

While describing the latest statistics on Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, Major General Igor Yevgenyevich Konashenkov Spokesman for Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation said, “In our special military operations, Ukraine's air defense and naval systems have been almost completely destroyed. Russia's special military operation will focus on the liberation of Donbas.”

“Ukraine has become a haven for 6,595 foreign mercenaries and terrorists from 62 countries, and our forces will destroy them," he said.

The senior Russian official emphasized that a major mistake by the West and arms support to Ukraine has prolonged the crisis.

“We call on NATO to refrain from military intervention in Ukraine crisis,” he added.

