  1. Politics
Mar 25, 2022, 2:00 PM

Ukraine's Zelensky, Russia's Putin to meet soon: Yermak

Ukraine's Zelensky, Russia's Putin to meet soon: Yermak

TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) – Stating that progress has been made in the negotiations process with Russia, Head of Office of President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said Ukrainian and Russian presidents will meet each other soon.

Negotiations with Russia are difficult and there are questions about the possibility of reaching an agreement but “We have made progress in negotiations with Russia,” he added.

"I think Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon meet with each other which is very close,” Yermak continued.

In the current situation, meeting with Russian President Putin is necessary because it is the only way to solve the existing problems.

"We will never accept to cede part of our territory including ‘Donbas and Crimean Peninsula’,” head of Office of President of Ukraine noted.

MA/Al-Alam

News Code 185101
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185101/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News