Ukraine's Zelensky, Russia's Putin to meet soon: Yermak

Negotiations with Russia are difficult and there are questions about the possibility of reaching an agreement but “We have made progress in negotiations with Russia,” he added.

"I think Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon meet with each other which is very close,” Yermak continued.

In the current situation, meeting with Russian President Putin is necessary because it is the only way to solve the existing problems.

"We will never accept to cede part of our territory including ‘Donbas and Crimean Peninsula’,” head of Office of President of Ukraine noted.

MA/Al-Alam