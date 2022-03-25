Ukraine says Russia preparing to attack Kyiv

The General Staff of Ukrainian Army announced on Friday that Russia is preparing for another attack on Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Separatists, to some extent, succeeded in preserving the territories they occupied in Donetsk and Luhansk, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

"Yesterday, our forces shot down a Russian fighter jet, a UAV and four cruise missiles," the Ukrainian military said in a statement.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for assistance from the Donetsk and Luhansk republics (separatists in eastern Ukraine). Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that "demilitarization and de-Naziization" were key objectives of the operation.

MA/FNA14010105000130