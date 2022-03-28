No major progress made in Russian-Ukrainian talks: Peskov

"While we cannot and will not speak about progress at the talks, the fact that they continue to take place in person is important, of course," Peskov told reporters on a conference call, Reuters reported.

"We are adhering to a policy of not disclosing any information about the talks, which we think could only hurt the negotiation process," the Kremlin spokesman continued.

"Unfortunately we cannot see any substantial achievements or breakthroughs (in the talks) so far," he said.

In separate comments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said a meeting between the two leaders would be counterproductive if it were held now. He said they should meet once the sides achieve progress.

"A meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy is needed as soon as we will be close to resolving all key issues," Lavrov said in an interview with Serbian media.

The Kremlin said that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine may get under way in Turkey on Tuesday and it was important that they would take place face-to-face, after what it described as a lack of major progress in negotiations so far.

MP/PR