Next round of Russian-Ukrainian talks to be held in Turkey

The next round of face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Turkey on March 28-30, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said on social media on Sunday, according to al-Arabiya.

The Russian delegation confirmed the resumption of talks with Ukraine and announced that the talks would be held in Turkey from "Tuesday".

Russia's top negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said in a statement that a direct meeting with Ukraine was scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Medinsky did not mention the location of the talks.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have so far not achieved much, and both sides have expressed pessimism toward it.

Ukraine described previous talks with Russia, launched after Russia started a special military operation in the country last month, as “very difficult.”

Quoting the Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, Interfax reported that the two sides have made little progress on key issues.

Medinsky also said that according to Moscow's assessment, Kyiv is seeking to prolong the talks.

Russia's special military operation in Ukraine still continues.

