NATO’s chief says 'coming winter would be tough'

"We will pay a price for our support to Ukraine as a consequence of the sanctions and of course the fact that Russia uses energy as a weapon," he said in the interview with ZDF, TASS reported.

"But we must understand that there is no alternative to our support," he added.

NATO’s chief urged the West "to maximize the probability of an acceptable outcome of the war from Ukraine's point of view."

"The best we can do is to provide military, financial, humanitarian, and economic support to Ukraine," he emphasized.

It could take years to support Ukraine, but there will be consequences, Stoltenberg warned, "not only in the military sphere but also for industries. We need to increase production," he said.

"As NATO, we have two roles: we must support Ukraine, a close partner. The other task is to make sure" there is no escalation, he warned, referring to Article 5 of the Washington Treaty signed in 1949 that provides for a collective response to an armed attack against each and every member of the Alliance.

RHM/PR