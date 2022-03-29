  1. World
Russia rejects possibility of using nuclear weapons

TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) – Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that no one in Russia is considering the idea of using nuclear weapons in its special military operation in Ukraine.

No one in Russia is considering the idea of using nuclear weapons, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told PBS.

According to TASS, the interviewer asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had suggested in his earlier statement that he would use nuclear weapons if a third party got involved in the conflict in Ukraine and Peskov said ‘no.’ "I don’t think so. But he was quite bold in saying ‘do not interfere, if you do, we have all the possibilities to prevent that and to punish all those who are going to interfere," he specified.

When asked if he could rule out the use of nuclear weapons in the conflict on behalf of Russia, the Kremlin spokesman said: "No one is thinking about using… even about the idea of using nuclear weapons.".

